'I for one shall never forget the sacrifices they made for us' - Your Letters: April 25

WE SHOULD NOT FORGET SACRIFICE

My late father and others of their great generation were in the Second World War. They went into the unknown and performed tasks that we who came after can never fully understand.

They answered the call, they went and did their duty, not only in Europe but the Far East. On May 8 1945 the war in Europe was over but the Far East did not finish until August 15.

But despite of the magnitude of the war in the Far East by American/British and Commonwealth countries I believe that their contribution has been forgotten and of cause overlooked by so many. We owe our lives today to those men and women who were fortunate to return home to their loved ones.

As for we British, we had Winston Churchill whose superb courage and leadership will never ever be surpassed, and the like of which we will shall never see again.