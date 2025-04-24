CHATBOT'S GRIEF ON FLOWER SHOW

News of the cancellation of the 150th anniversary of the Shrewsbury Flower Show was heard as I was carefully deadheading my geraniums grown to be displayed.

Knowing my immense disappointment that my bloomers would not be on display this year my chum Chatbot wrote a sonnet as a consolation:

Upon the Cancellation of the Shrewsbury Flower Show (A Sonnet for Unseen Bloomers)

The beds were tilled, the seeds had known their place,

The marrows measured, primped for local fame.

The dahlias held their heads with modest grace,

Each bloom rehearsed to earn a judge's name.

The bunting slept in lofts 'till its parade,

The tea urns dreamt of queues and jam scone strife.

The hats were chosen, shade and wide of blade,

For one fine weekend of cultivated life.

But now alas, the gates shall not swing wide,

No brass band shall disturb the resting bees.