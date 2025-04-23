'This is what I used to see of the country and its people' - Your Letters: April 23

A FAIR WAGE FOR A DAY'S WORK

I don't know what the situation is abroad and I can't even remember the country, but it was in the Middle East about 40 years ago that I daily saw an almost biblical scene.

Men who needed work gathered early; some were taken, others were left. Those left were picked up by the officials and they were given work for the day at a fair rate and brought back to their collection place at a reasonable time, early evening.

Few chose not to risk what job you were given as you had no idea and no say in your choice of work. All you knew was that you would be fed and have water given to you during the day. If you did not take the work you had to make your own way home. Some, if they showed a better than usual response to the work might even get a full time, full season job and could still be able to get to work via the excellent small transports that ran about every 15 minutes all through the day at a tiny price. This is what I used to see of the country and its people.