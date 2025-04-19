'Trump taps into a desire for national flourishing and pride' - Your Letters: April 19

WE SHOULD ALSO BE 'NATION FIRST'

​The mantra "America First," popularised by Donald Trump, is one that our leaders should embrace. This perspective emphasises that the world is not a single entity moving toward a unified government and legal system. Instead, it consists of many nation-states, each with its own unique cultural and historical identity.

The idea that we can all adhere to a universal truth through reason is a mirage; it does not exist. As individuals compete in various fields and endeavours from birth, so do nation-states. This competition is healthy, driving competitive advantages and fostering improvements.

Telling schoolchildren that they should feel shame for their nation's past seems to be a phenomenon unique to Western democracies. It is a grave and pernicious error that presumes only negative aspects while disavowing any benefits for the world that originated here in Britain, which is rich in history and accomplishment. Donald Trump taps into a desire for national flourishing and pride, which fosters a sense of togetherness and shared purpose.

Democracy cannot flourish and thrive outside of a nation-state. Anything international is always too ambitious. As Disraeli put it, the primary concern should be the condition of the people – referring to those within the nation-state. While our collective values compel us to respond to needs anywhere in the world, the people who pay taxes and vote in our country must come first. The same is true for other nations around the globe.