Shropshire Star
Close

'I ask readers to cast their minds back...' - Your Letters: April 18

PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: A replica of Richard Trevithick's 1802 steam engine, the world's first steam railway locomotive runs on a track near the Ironbridge power station. The full scale loco was built at GKN Sankey in Telford by a team of nine apprentices to Trevithick's original designs with some minor changes to meet current safety requirements.

Plus
Published
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: A replica of Richard Trevithick's 1802 steam engine, the world's first steam railway locomotive runs on a track near the Ironbridge power station. The full scale loco was built at GKN Sankey in Telford by a team of nine apprentices to Trvithick's original designs with some minor changes to meet current safety requirements.
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: A replica of Richard Trevithick's 1802 steam engine, the world's first steam railway locomotive runs on a track near the Ironbridge power station. The full scale loco was built at GKN Sankey in Telford by a team of nine apprentices to Trvithick's original designs with some minor changes to meet current safety requirements.

DECLINE DATES BACK DECADES

I ask readers to cast their minds back to the halcyon days of 3 July 2024: 

NHS waiting lists, national debt, and child poverty were at an all-time low; standard of living and GDP were at an all-time high; our lakes and rivers were pristine; the structural integrity of our schools and roads was the envy of the world; and the global respect for our government was at a level not seen since the height of empire. 

Or at least, this is how an alarming number of correspondents to this paper seem to remember it.

While I disagree with many of Starmer's decisions since the 2024 election, to claim 'Labour have ruined Britain' as so many do is at best a desperate cope (as the kids say) and at worst delusional. To cut a long story short, the current state of Britain is down to 40 years of Tory privatisation, 14 years of Tory austerity, and eight years of Tory Brexit. 

Similar stories
Most popular