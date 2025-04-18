'I ask readers to cast their minds back...' - Your Letters: April 18

DECLINE DATES BACK DECADES

I ask readers to cast their minds back to the halcyon days of 3 July 2024:

NHS waiting lists, national debt, and child poverty were at an all-time low; standard of living and GDP were at an all-time high; our lakes and rivers were pristine; the structural integrity of our schools and roads was the envy of the world; and the global respect for our government was at a level not seen since the height of empire.

Or at least, this is how an alarming number of correspondents to this paper seem to remember it.

While I disagree with many of Starmer's decisions since the 2024 election, to claim 'Labour have ruined Britain' as so many do is at best a desperate cope (as the kids say) and at worst delusional. To cut a long story short, the current state of Britain is down to 40 years of Tory privatisation, 14 years of Tory austerity, and eight years of Tory Brexit.