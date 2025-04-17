'Society flourishes when this foundation is upheld' - Your Letters: April 17

UK IS DESPERATE FOR STABILITY

Starmer is keen to claim that he and his party have a critical role in "fixing the foundations" of the UK. If this is so, let me suggest what he should begin with. The nation desperately needs stability, and this phrase underscores the essential duty of government: to maintain order and deter threats both within and from outside.

Governments should not be fixated on achieving equality of outcomes, as this pursuit often leads to the infringement of individual liberties and the unjust redistribution of resources, benefiting the unworthy rather than the diligent citizen.

The idea of a collective effort is rooted in responsibilities and duties, much like the family unit that has shaped my strong foundation for a productive life.

Modern Britain has systematically dismantled the traditional family structure, jeopardising children's life prospects. Far too often, adults place their desires above their children's needs, leading to neglect and rising criminal behaviour.

If Starmer genuinely intends to address these foundational issues, he must prioritise rebuilding the traditional family unit and actively discourage the proliferation of single-parent households. The permissive era has eroded our sense of duty and responsibility, and the solution lies in a return to historically proven practices.

Christian morality and sexual ethics have profoundly shaped our society, fostering family formation and providing a robust foundation for nurturing children. A stable home, consisting of both a mother and a father, is the gold standard for a healthy social order. The very act of bringing children into the world necessitates the union of a man and a woman in a committed relationship.