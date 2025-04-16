'We need true independence and a just and sustainable future' - Your Letters: April 16

END UK's TOXIC LINK TO THE US

​It is time to get out of the toxic special relationship the UK has with the USA. We need true independence and a just and sustainable future, which we cannot get when we are tied to the USA. We need fair trade not free trade, and we need to protect and build up our own industries, protect our farmers and develop self-defence not offensive NATO warmongering.

To survive in this fast moving world we need to change the structural inequalities and bad practices that have been supported instead of the public services that ordinary people need in order to live decently.

Neither the Conservatives, Reform or Labour parties are offering anything different when it comes to the changes we all need. We have to have policies and actions that will tax the ultra rich, stop supporting the mega trans-national corporations that are destroying our planet and have a money system controlled by the government for the people not the banks. There are solutions to all our problems but we will never get them in our present system. Let’s demand the changes we need to survive.

Angie Zelter, Knucklas