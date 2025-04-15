'Have they ever read the Highway Code?' - Your Letters: April 15

QUESTIONS ON PRIVATE HIRES

The worst drivers on the road now, who outshine all others - private hire drivers.

Have they ever read the Highway Code? No u-turn on dual carriage way, reverse at high speed when missed a number, not giving way to vehicles coming up a hill, not stopping at crossing when pedestrians are waiting, ie school children, not using any indicators at any time, stopping dead in middle of road, cutting across traffic to other side of road to reach their pick-up with no stopping for oncoming vehicles, jumping red lights with passengers on board, the list is endless.

Do they take a topographical test? Do they have to take a separate driving test for a taxi/private hire similar to a PSV test? They carry passengers. I've yet to see one wear a badge! Do they have to?

Derek Griffiths, West Midlands

BANK CLOSURES HELP SCAMMERS

The proliferation of scams seems to have only come about due to the closure of so many banks whereby too many people inexperienced in IT are falling foul of scammers, when they attempt to negotiate the minefield of computer banking.