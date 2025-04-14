'Walls have ears, what if they have eyes as well?' - Your Letters: April 14

STORIES OF WALLS IF THEY COULD TALK

​Sections of wall, here and there about the town;

Victorian, Edwardian, 1920s?

Before my time anyway

Which means they’ve been around

All of my time.

And what stories they could tell.

Forget the big stories, the dramatic stories,

Just the little stories of the day

The comings and the goings

The people walking past

The people actually touching the wall

Sitting on the wall, climbing the wall.

Did my mom touch that wall when she was a child?

Did my dad, did my gran?

Long gone, but their child finger prints preserved on the wall

Along with their youth finger prints,

And their adult finger prints!

Together with my own.

During the war they used to say:

‘Walls have ears’ what if they have eyes as well?