'Walls have ears, what if they have eyes as well?' - Your Letters: April 14
STORIES OF WALLS IF THEY COULD TALK
Sections of wall, here and there about the town;
Victorian, Edwardian, 1920s?
Before my time anyway
Which means they’ve been around
All of my time.
And what stories they could tell.
Forget the big stories, the dramatic stories,
Just the little stories of the day
The comings and the goings
The people walking past
The people actually touching the wall
Sitting on the wall, climbing the wall.
Did my mom touch that wall when she was a child?
Did my dad, did my gran?
Long gone, but their child finger prints preserved on the wall
Along with their youth finger prints,
And their adult finger prints!
Together with my own.
During the war they used to say:
‘Walls have ears’ what if they have eyes as well?