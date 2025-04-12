'The sad thing is that both government and suppliers do not care' - Your Letters: April 12

APPALLED AT UK FUEL POVERTY

I was appalled to read the NPC report on fuel and food poverty here in the UK when it is totally unnecessary! Have we really outlived our usefulness to this country that fuel and food poverty is the only solution to fill the £22 billion disputed black hole? Is it necessary to increase taxes by £40 billion too? Even an economist with such insignificant experience and mediocre achievements should have known that this solution would cost jobs and investment?

Why not a 10 per cent tax on the £500 billion profits made by the 20 UK energy companies from their customers over the last five years and a reduction to the energy price cap too? Both are affordable.

Why are consumers expected to pay for the development and profits of the big six and the other 14 suppliers, in order to furnish not only the profits but the large salaries of their CEO's of these enormous businesses?

Thirty-eight per cent of our energy last year was from wind and solar, both are 'free', but charged at the standard gas and electricity rates to customers? This is not only appalling but wrong!