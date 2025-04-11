'Are they really serious or is this a wind up?' Your Letters: April 11

GIVE A BRIT FOR BAD SUGGESTION

Well we had the Brit Awards recently and I think the government missed out receiving one for the most ridiculous suggestion so far. The fuel allowance to pensioners was stopped and some dear folks really suffering, but now the government are going to spend £11 million at schools teaching children to clean their teeth, are they really serious or is this a “wind up”? Teachers go to university or college to get a degree to teach children to read and write and do their sums etc not to show children how to clean their teeth and change nappies. Surely this is a total embarrassment for teachers who have spent years studying, this is a job for parents. I was under the impression the government were short of money

Kathleen Owen, Meole Brace

LEAVE WOOLLY MAMMOTH BE

The phrase most often used since human started gabbling has been, "What is the world coming to?" now it's my turn.

What is the world coming to when alleged scientists produce woolly mice (news of 4/3) as a step towards recreating a Woolly Mammoth?