'We have written to our MP but yet again nothing done' - Your Letters: April 9

HOW LONG TO WAIT ON TREES?

We here in Lugg View, Presteigne, have for many years been asking Powys County Council if they would please cut down some of the sycamore trees which line the Clatter Brook which runs behind our flats (5-12) as we can get very little TV channels one lady resident is almost 80 and can only get a TV signal for a few weeks of the year but nothing is ever done. Why?

We have also had a problem with the parking asking for one parking space each as they have at the bottom of the estate but yet again Powys County Council do nothing. We have also written to our MP but yet again nothing done. We are so fed up with asking, yet all the trees are trimmed and tidied up at Llandod where the council offices are!

How much longer do we have to wait ?

Mrs L Kirkham, Presteigne

POLITICAL DEBATE IS DANGEROUS