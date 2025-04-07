'A warning to anyone else that may be thinking of betting online' - Your Letters: April 7

MY LOTTERY WIN IS NOT SO LUCKY

I placed an online bet with a well-known betting company for the Irish Lottery on Saturday, 22 March 2025. I won £700. On Sunday, 23rd March I received an email from their security team saying they were doing "random checks" and needed ID information before they would release my winnings.

They required a copy of my passport, a selfie with me holding my passport showing my date of birth etc (I am 72 years old - they can see I am over 18), a copy of a utility bill, copy of my bank statement, copy of my bank card and details of PayPal.

Well, I thought this has to be a scam but they have blocked my account and won't release my winnings!

On Tuesday, 25 March my husband took a photograph of me holding my passport and I considered this enough information for ID purposes. They still want bank details and I have informed them that my bank has advised me not to divulge bank details when these aren't relevant to this. I have emailed telling them that this is causing worry and anxiety to both myself and my husband, who is 82, but they don't seem bothered.

A week on and we have still not received our winnings.

Funny that they choose to do "random checks" on people that have won and not when you are placing the bet!

This is a warning to anyone else that may be thinking of betting online.

Pat Oakley, West Midlands