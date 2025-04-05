'I quickly informed my bank and had advice to visit my branch' - Your Letters: April 5

HEADACHE OF FAULTY CASHPOINT

​Reading Mark Andrews' column and his problems getting a replacement for a 'lost' card, this week the ATM outside Sainsbury's in Wombourne was out of order for several days this week. Then yesterday it was working. I went to it, inserted my card and the machine did nothing. It said 'remove card', but didn't return it. I quickly informed my bank and had advice to visit my branch (where all bank branches in Wombourne have closed!) and I would get £50 to tide me over. That sum would not have covered the bills I had to pay. But I went to Lloyds bank in Kingswinford where the staff helped me and I managed to pay the essential bill. Well done to them.

Please operators, sort your systems out, or give us bank branches that don't involve longer trips to get cash.

Michael Gough, West Midlands

POTHOLE REPAIRS MISS THE MARK