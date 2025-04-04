Shropshire Star
'I have paid into the system all my life into this country's government' - Your Letters: April 4

​An image of an early milk delivery service, pictured in Albrighton. Dated from the early 20th century, the image shows three milkmen, with Charles Yates the man in the centre. The horses and carts are pictured in front of a substantial house built of brick with sash windows.
FED UP WITH THE PRICE OF MY LIFE

I left school at 14 and started work the following week at 15 years old, full time. Started paying income tax, national insurance, superannuation. I was encouraged to take out a private pension for my "future benefit". Worked up till I was 65 and retired.

My future benefits do not exist. Private pension taxed out of existence, I can't claim cold-weather payments, warm homes benefit, free TV licence or anything I should be entitled to. Hot water bottles are my main source of heat. My electric bill has risen four times in as many months. Food prices also.

I have paid into the system all my life into this country's government. Now I see 1.5 million immigrants are on benefits. What have they paid in? I do hope they are warm at night, eat well, live without my problems, perhaps afford a car: live without any criminal acts as I have suffered, and thank themselves they are not a British tax payer!

Mr D V Griffiths, West Midlands

BUTCHER WILL BE SORELY MISSED

