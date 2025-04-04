'I have paid into the system all my life into this country's government' - Your Letters: April 4

FED UP WITH THE PRICE OF MY LIFE

I left school at 14 and started work the following week at 15 years old, full time. Started paying income tax, national insurance, superannuation. I was encouraged to take out a private pension for my "future benefit". Worked up till I was 65 and retired.

My future benefits do not exist. Private pension taxed out of existence, I can't claim cold-weather payments, warm homes benefit, free TV licence or anything I should be entitled to. Hot water bottles are my main source of heat. My electric bill has risen four times in as many months. Food prices also.

I have paid into the system all my life into this country's government. Now I see 1.5 million immigrants are on benefits. What have they paid in? I do hope they are warm at night, eat well, live without my problems, perhaps afford a car: live without any criminal acts as I have suffered, and thank themselves they are not a British tax payer!

Mr D V Griffiths, West Midlands

BUTCHER WILL BE SORELY MISSED