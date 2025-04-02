'Stolen flowers at crematorium a regular occurrence' - Your Letters: April 2

WHO WOULD TAKE GRAVE FLOWERS?

I write with what many may say is a minor occurrence and a waste of time. However that would be from people who have not had this happened to them.

When parents die it's a sad event. We all know it's part of life's cycle but never the less one of the worst life events.

We say our goodbyes and lay them to rest. My parents were cremated and laid to rest in a plot at Stafford Crematorium.

A visit to their resting place is a way of maintaining connection. However recently an attendance at the plot revealed the flower arrangement (imitation flowers) and the pot they were in were missing, stolen.

People may say so what it's just a few flowers and a tin pot. Me I feel a desecration of my parents resting place. It's not the financial aspect of the flowers it's the abuse of their resting place and my place of visiting and showing my respect.

The office at the crematorium were sympathetic but state that it's a regular occurrence.