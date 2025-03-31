'It’s time for the people to take back our country and reclaim their rights' - Your Letters: March 31

LABOUR HAS LET US DOWN BADLY

​I address the following issue to the Government as an ex-Labour fan.

The Government is picking on pensioners and the disabled, just like school bullies do. This isn't going on for much longer. None in government have got the guts to admit that you are wrong, or face all the pensioners and disabled people. You are afraid to take on the rich and non-doms.

Rachel Reeves has forgotten that we, the people, gave her that job, which we can take away.

I am going to spread the word around the town: don't vote Labour and make it quite clear that we are for the pensioners, the disabled and the farmers.

Throughout my life I’m very ashamed to be associated with someone who turned on the British people when they relied on you. If things don't change, then I will have to turn to one of the other parties

Do you understand that older people and disabled people will die. Are you human? Or what? You don’t even know us, yet you want to hurt us. Why? What have we done to you that you want to kill us all off?

It’s time for the people to take back our country and reclaim their rights.

Michael Thomas Hill, West Midlands

