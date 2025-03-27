'Five months to leap into action over a safety issue' - Your Letters: March 27

FED UP WITH MY BATTLE IN SIGN

At the end of last year I repeatedly and frustratingly drew attention to a misleading and dangerous no entry sign at the Southern end of Greengate Street and northern end of Bridge Street in Stafford to the County Highways department and their operational arm Ameys. All to no avail despite numerous repeats.

Well the good news is that they have finally seen the light and removed it!

What a pair of lightening responders, five months to leap into action over a safety issue. If you are as fed up with the bumbling responses of the county as I am then you have a once in every four years opportunity to vote them out of a job they obviously can't do. Come the county elections on 1 May, give them a big no entry sign from positions of power.

Francis Biard, Stafford

INFORMATION ON LYMPHOMA DAY