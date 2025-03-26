Shropshire Star
'An isolated UK now sticks out like a sore thumb' - Your Letters: March 26

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a visit to a military base in south-east England
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is ‘deeply concerned’ about last week’s Heathrow shutdown (Alistair Grant/PA)

IT IS DANGEROUS TIMES IN EUROPE

With the one country who almost took over the world by itself deciding to re-arm and now 44 countries larger. Is Germany going to be a threat to the UK now Brexit has isolated us from that group?

The 500 billion euros Germany is preparing to invest in re-arming will be hugely significant for Europe, as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds on, and after US President Donald Trump signalled an uncertain commitment to Nato.

Keir Starmer is doing his best to re-enter the fold of being part of that protective umbrella.

An isolated UK now sticks out like a sore thumb, exposed to all Vladimir Putin’s devious tricks, including blowing substations up.

Voting for Brexit is turning out to be catastrophic for our finances and security.

