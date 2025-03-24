'Our legal system that we are innocent until proven guilty' - Your Letters: March 24

CAR INSURANCE NEEDS TO BE FAIR

Our Government tells us with our legal system that we are innocent until proven guilty, so why is it our car insurers discriminate against experienced elderly drivers with mega insurance fees? Some of these drivers have first-class driving records, no claims, clean driving licence, do not want to drive abroad, do low mileage, have first class cars with safety certificate and tests etc. and yet our elderly drivers are robbed by insurance bodies.

Our insurance bodies must be put in a position of honesty and trust, and not be allowed to rob honest taxpayers.

N L Cullis, West Midlands

PRAISE FOR OUR EXCELLENT NHS

With so much negative publicity of our NHS lately I write to address the balance.

My younger sister, 79-years-old, suffered a fall at home and was taken to New Cross Hospital by a kind and careful ambulance crew. They suspected a fractured hip and no doubt could see how frail she was. She was in great pain and could not stand and was taken for scans, all the time she was being assessed she was being reassured by all involved.

Fortunately her hip was not broken but chipped and sore - the scans revealed two blood clots on her lungs and she was admitted - there were no delays.

This lady is well used to hospitals. She developed Lupus - an autoimmune disease that attacks different organs, first her heart, but the most persistent was rheumatoid arthritis - she has been on steroids all her life - she also had breast cancer. Despite this she has always ‘bounced back', even from recent bowel surgery.