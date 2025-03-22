'The world should be very frightened of Donald Trump and his behaviour' - Your Letters: March 22

IS TRUMP FIT TO HOLD OFFICE?

The world should be very frightened of Donald Trump and his behaviour.

He recently stood in front of an audience of respected journalists and commentators and still insisted that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

This is despite the fact that an inquiry found not one shred of evidence to support his claim.

He also said that the Ukrainian's president Zelensky had an approval rating of just four per cent when the actual figure is 57 per cent (higher, in fact than Trump's own rating).