'AI is welcome as far as I am concerned' - Your Letters: March 21

YOU CAN'T COPY MUSIC CLASSICS

Perhaps the AI attack upon our music may well unleash a new, and long overdue, revolution in the music world.

Today’s ‘music’ is often bland, soulless and synthetic anyway. AI Is welcome to it as far as I am concerned.

The AI Issue is actually a call to arms to all those burgeoning bands and musicians out there to create something unique, something elemental and organic that could never be replicated by a machine.

I think back to The Beatles and their formative years in Hamburg and in The Cavern in Liverpool. What they produced in those days was nothing short of primeval. The energy and the audience reaction that they generated is well documented. Live performance was what made them. John Lennon himself stated that their best work was never recorded. It was a thing of the moment. That immediacy between artist and audience - How can that ever be replicated by machine?

So surely that’s the challenge, to bring that raw energy back into music.