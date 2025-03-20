'Nobody is naive enough to take Ed Miliband seriously' - Your Letters: March 20

TORY'S NET ZERO U-TURN WELCOME

It was refreshing to hear the leader of the Conservative Party finally acknowledge the undeniable fact that achieving net zero by 2050 is unrealistic.

This assertion is based on the understanding that we do not want to regress to a primitive lifestyle that would impoverish large segments of our population.

It's always been that straightforward. Pursuing this policy will only make us increasingly dependent on China while simultaneously transferring production and the jobs it creates to them, effectively as a gift.

The short-sighted policy inspired by Nick Clegg, which neglected investment in nuclear power, is now facing the consequences. In 2011, Clegg argued against atomic energy, claiming it wouldn’t be operational until 2022. If we had recognised the need for this capacity, we would now have at least some energy available when the wind isn’t blowing, or the sun isn’t shining—and, more importantly, when solar panels (manufactured in China) are not producing energy.