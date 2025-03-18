'This scheme, if it goes ahead, will have potential great impact on our local environment' - Your Letters: March 18

WATER MEETING WELL ATTENDED

I went to a very well attended public meeting on 10 March in Bishop’s Castle to discuss the proposals being put forward by Severn Trent to build a four mile pipe to take effluent from Bishop’s Castle and put it in the River Onny.

The response from the people in the audience was great, with lots of questions and genuine concern for the local environment in south Shropshire. The fact that a petition to save the Onny has already attracted over 8,500 signatures and is still growing is indicative of how concerned residents are.

A lot of information was, belatedly, given by Severn Trent and Natural England, although a number of us still have great concerns, and it was admitted that Severn Trent could not guarantee that there would be no adverse impact on the Onny.

Like many people there I was annoyed that Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency did not attend the meeting. This scheme, if it goes ahead, will have potential great impact on our local environment, yet our own council did not attend, which is simply not good enough and shows a lack of respect for the residents of south Shropshire.

George Adamson, Church Stretton

GANGSTER TALK IN THE OVAL OFFICE

"Gonna make you an offer ya can't refuse."

The pre-scripted drama in the Oval Office was certainly worthy of yet another Godfather film.