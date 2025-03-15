'The Britain of my upbringing is barely recognisable today' - Your Letters: March 15

A TIME IN LIFE FOR MORE REFLECTION

I am now in my 63rd year, facing an incurable blood cancer that has prompted deep reflection. We often take life for granted in our youth, but maturity shifts our perspective.

The Britain of my upbringing is barely recognisable today. Despite significant funding, there is a troubling decline in the emotional well-being of our youth, suggesting we’re missing something crucial. My foundation was rooted in Christian values during progressive liberal change, yet today’s society feels fragmented.

We see a rise in single-parent families, youth violence, and disengagement from the workforce. This raises important questions: Is society happier? Am I leaving the world in a better state? I find it hard to be optimistic. My Christian faith has deepened with age, often in response to this fragmented world. Many seem lost, seeking fulfilment in fleeting pleasures that do not provide lasting satisfaction. The unchangeable wisdom of the Bible may well be worth a glance

Regardless of belief, I assure you that you will reflect more on these questions as you age and confront mortality.