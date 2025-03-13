'I'm very concerned our small businesses aren't getting the help they need' - Your Letters: March 13

GIVE OUR SMALL BUSINESSES HELP

Having set up a couple of successful small businesses myself - a cafe bar, and a heritage shop, both still running after 30 years - I'm very concerned our small businesses in the region aren't getting the help they need ('Black cloud over county's economy', March 11).

Labour's made mistake after mistake - the fuel allowance cut, the National Insurance increase - which show they just don't understand businesses, or how to get growth.

And now family farmers I speak to complain the slowing economy means their bills aren't getting paid - on top of fuel hikes and awful weather.

The government and the council need to look very hard at how they can act urgently to help our struggling rural economy.

Chris Naylor, All Stretton

DRIVERS ARE THE REAL PROBLEM