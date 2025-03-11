'Britain and Europe must look to its own defences and support Ukraine' - Your Letters: March 11

JUST AMAZED AT TRUMP'S ACTIONS

​I was absolutely amazed at the behaviour of the President and Vice-President of the United States at the news conference and their treatment of the President of Ukraine Mr Zelensky.

The two Americans showed themselves to be arrogant bullies of the first order.

Their shouting at swearing at the President of Ukraine is without precedent by an American President. I was very impressed by our own Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who managed the insults and nasty digs at our own country and Europe with great dignity and good manners at the news conference this week during his meeting with Trump and Vance.

President Trump has shown himself to be a fraudster and been found guilty of many other charges plus his treatment of women is completely beyond the pale.