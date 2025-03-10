'Socialists should keep their noses out of people's savings' - Your Letters: March 10

GIVE SAVERS A DECENT RETURN

The Government is getting an itch for change as Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds, made a rousing call for cash to divert into the stock market to fire up economic growth. Holders of ISAs presently have the choice between earning interest on their savings with cash ISAs or rolling the dice with stock market-linked returns in stocks and shares ISAs.

Do these people not understand that many do not wish to be involved in stocks and shares but would like at least a tax free return on their hard earned savings which may just about maintain parity as the interest is about the same as inflation? Do they not understand that many do not wish to take a punt on the stock exchange?

OK, when investing, I've always adopted caution but have gone for reliable stocks and shares for savings that I may not need all of a sudden. I keep some in cash ISAs with the knowledge that my capital in real terms will not increase but that the money is safe and that I can access as required.

Socialists should keep their noses out of people's savings. Their record in such matters does not stack up.

Alan M Etheridge, West Midlands

NATIONAL IDENTITY IS PARAMOUNT

​Since the end of the Second World War, the international order has aimed to establish a "rules-based system," creating the illusion of universally enforceable "international law."

The Cold War fostered the mistaken belief that the victory of liberal democracy over communism would effortlessly resolve global issues, as Fukuyama suggested with his concept of the "end of history."