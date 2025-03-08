'Town now has major traffic problems' - Your Letters: March 8

RELIEF ROAD VOTE IS AN OWN GOAL

A decision by the local Labour party, together with the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, to vote against the completion of Shrewsbury’s much delayed North West Relief Road, must be the biggest vote loser decision ever!

The business chamber appreciated the need for this project, because of the town’s position in a loop of the river 20 years ago.

The town now has major traffic problems that deter many motorists from the town. Unfortunately this is affecting shops and businesses as well as tourists. Around 20 major manufacturers have closed, losing thousands of jobs, and few apprentices are being trained. No new companies are attracted, for obvious reasons. Are local councillors really aware of this?

The majority of locals support this improvement to the town, however some people love objecting to everything. Let’s make Shrewsbury great again! Also, are councillors not aware that thousands of new houses will be built? The new road will become essential to cease pollution and congestion in the town centre!