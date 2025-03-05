WATER SERVICE LETTING US DOWN

Further to my letter in your paper last December, "Nationalise our water suppliers” about the appalling state of the water industry, two items featured in the Star on February 14, sum up regretfully just why the industry needs to be brought back into public ownership.

Page 27 of the February 14 issue, 68,000 sewage spills so far this year and then in the letters page of that issue the summary of C Kirby letter: “When walking by the river, I often wonder at how I would be liable to a fine if I didn’t clean up after our dogs whilst paddling through raw sewage spilled at our expense from Severn Trent’s manhole covers.”

To cap it all this company expects us the consumer to pick up the bill to cover all the years of its inability to manage the systems whilst all the time showing contempt towards us as customers.

Peter Harman, Tibberton

CHATBOT'S VIEWS ON COPYRIGHT

Reading that the Star and other media organisations have concerns about changes to the copyright laws that may arise as a result of a governmental consultation about the future use of AI, my chum Chatbot has replied: