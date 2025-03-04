'The motorist is an easy target' - Your Letters: March 3

MOTORISTS ARE THERE FOR TAKING

In reply to 'motorists are an easy target' (26 Feb).

If the bad guys had to by law have a large clearly visible unique reflective identification plate strapped to their back and front everywhere they went, and if they tried to cover it up they would be stopped and fined £2,000 then maybe the police would have an easy time catching them.

Same for cyclists and e-scooter riders, who openly break the law knowing it will be pretty impossible to trace them.

The motorist is an easy target because they are so easy to identify and trace, also because drivers of motor vehicles are said to be destroying the planet with their means of transport they are a special target in these nut zero times.

Why bother spending time tracking those hard to trace real villains when you can set traps for motorists and let them come to you. Kerching.

Chris Smith, Horsehay

OUR WONDERFUL ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Great English language has a wonderful way of allowing many words to be dramatically changed by just removing one letter and replacing it with another.

This came to mind after reading a most entertaining letter from Great Uncle Ebenezer Gladstone Steggles, head honcho of the Parish of Much-Wobbling-In-The Marsh in deepest Norfolk. The word parish seems to speak of history, stability and could be considered comforting in these yet again troubled times. But lose the a in parish and insert an e and you have perish, which is where some of our political masters seem to be pushing us, the public, financially. The modern motto of forever paying more for less.