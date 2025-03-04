'Road surface problems have been evident for a year or more' - Your Letters: March 1

ROAD PROBLEMS AT BUSY JUNCTION

Has anyone travelled on the A458 recently, from Stourton to cross the traffic lights at The Stewpony and head for Bridgnorth? In fact the road surface problems have been evident there for a year or more.

The non-slip surface, approaching the lights to turn left and immediate right, has several potholes of various widths and depths. Vehicles swerve to miss them.

The road surface immediately under the lights make it virtually impossible to avoid hitting one of the potholes there. Some of these were repaired a while ago but seem to have sunk and increased.

I informed Staffordshire Council last year and sent photographs, which prompted repairs to some of the potholes. I imagine this would be a particularly dangerous hazard for road users on two wheels.

I'm not sure whether the water leak further up from the lights on the Stourton side has exacerbated the road condition, but that has been there for about a year too. Speaking to one of the residents in the nearby apartments, I was told that a number of reports regarding the potholes and the water leak had been made over a period of time, to no apparent effect.