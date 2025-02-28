'We relish sitting in front of our coal fire during the winter months' - Your Letters: February 28

WE SHOULD MINE OUR RESERVES

It has been revealed that a huge gas reserve has been found in Lincolnshire and not to explore this rich find would be totally imprudent and irresponsible, or in the mind of Ed Silliband, this idiot would rather import our requirements than use our own precious resources.

The main problem is that we have to endure another four years of these idiots running the country.

In addition, I would like to respond to K Clibery of the West Midlands regarding his/her remarks that we have a Saab diesel car because we do not have £25k to squander on an electric car.

We relish sitting in front of our coal fire during the winter months which is fuelled by smokeless coal in case you did not know it existed.