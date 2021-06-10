LETTER: Duke died with his family around him

The Duke of Edinburgh

While the death of the Duke of Edinburgh was very sad, he died at a very old age surrounded by his family. He’s lived a very full life.

Don’t you think that the media’s coverage is a bit over the top? We know he was the consort of the Queen, but he was only human like the rest of us.

Someone said to me that they hope that the nation has shown concern over the past year for the older people who have died alone because of Covid, with no friend or relatives near them.

The Duke was very fortunate to die the way he did.

