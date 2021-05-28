LETTER: Devastated by Nuno’s departure

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers applauds the fans at full time on his final game in charge of the team (AMA)

Whilst devastated to hear Nuno was leaving, I was sympathetic to the likelihood that it was due to being away from his family during Covid. I have tried to ignore the speculation from the internet and some of the papers, but reading today’s Sunday Times I’m rethinking my view.

If is it true that he was sacked and told on Monday before the Everton game that the club felt he could take them no further, then my view is rapidly changing. If it is true, then seeing the fans both outside and inside the ground on Sunday afternoon, then every member of the Wolves board should hang their heads in shame.

I shed a tear alongside many others in Wolverhampton. My message is ‘be careful what you wish for’ and trust that the board and agent have not played a part in ruining the dream of Nuno and the people of Wolverhampton.

P Cattell, Wolverhampton

