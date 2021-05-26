LETTER: Grateful to Nuno for the memories

I have been a supporter of Wolves for 75 years. I was at Ninian Park in September 1956 to see Wolves thrash Cardiff 9-1.
When I walked through Cardiff after the match, wearing a huge Wolves rosette, a man stopped to ask what the score was. When I told him, he refused to believe me. One of the great days of my life.
Sunday was one of the saddest. Nuno is a brilliant coach and a wonderful man. He has given so much to the club as well as a substantial amount of money to the community. I deeply regret his departure.
When I watch Neves, Neto, Patricio and Traore I feel the same joy and pride as I did when I saw Wright, Broadbent, Mullen and Williams all those years ago.
Thank you, Nuno, for giving me so much to rejoice in the closing years of my life. I am truly grateful.
John Shirley, Cheltenham
