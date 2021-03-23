LETTER: Failure of test and trace a real concern

Test and trace

First and foremost I would like to express my thanks for the reporting that your paper does in the Black Country and surrounding areas. Well done to you all.

I write just to express my concerns for the poor job our test and trace systems appear to be doing. I am having to be tested after the failure yet again by this system. How much longer do we have to put up with this substandard system provided by our government?

If the person was tested as per the rules for travel this person should have isolated and tested before being allowed to return to their place of residence and thus would have been no risk to the public. With holidays again being allowed in May, I ask how many test and trace centres will we need to cope with the incoming surge of Covid-19?

Surely we should stop all travel in and out of the UK until all countries are Covid-19 free? Is this yet again more failing of the test and trace system or should this be laid at the door of Government?

Name and address supplied

