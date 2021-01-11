LETTER: What do we gain from our EU exit?

Brexit

The UK has formally left the EU and severed all its links with Europe. This is an act of total folly and everyone of us will be worse off.

Businesses will have more red tape and bureaucracy, travellers will have more difficulties with no access to the EU electronic borders and we will have to queue for passport checks. We will also lose our EHIC health insurance cards, pet passports will go and we lose the right to work, live, and retire in all EU 27 countries.

What do we gain? I cannot find any advantages for individuals. There are no benefits.

We have all been conned by a small group of extreme right wing Conservative MPs (including at least two in Shropshire) supported by foreign ‘businessmen’ who funded the Leave Campaign. It is a very sad state of affairs, but it is our own fault for not seeing through these corrupt politicians.

Our younger generation have been sold down the river by an older generation who live on nostalgia and are backward-looking.

I expect these people will refuse the new Covid vaccine developed and manufactured by EU countries.

Neil Anderson, Admaston

