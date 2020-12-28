LETTER: You can’t fool all of the people all of the time

It is hard to see much if anything positive coming from the current impasse; otherwise known as “a deadlock without escape”. Certainly the “sunny uplands” are a way off which makes me think that the king of the soap box slogan; Mr Dominic Cummings may have had a hand in all this.
I say this because the man is a genius and I do not mean that in a nice way. Too many politicians have looked toward the ad agency presentation as a panacea, to gloss over all failings in their image, and Cummings certainly did the business for Boris as Lord Bell did for Thatcher. I can say that because I was there, at Saatchis, all be it as a boot boy to the first team. It would take a lot for Boris to drop Cummings but drop him he has. Some things will sell more crisps, perfume, cars and washing machines but there is a limit. We have had all sorts of pro Brexit dross punting an exit as a new nirvana. That it is not. I suspect the truth of it all dawned on Boris a while back and he is running out of public school all chaps together bluster. It is a cold truth mate. “You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time”.
All I can see right now is a Boris surrender touted as a victory to keep the punters happy. That is the best I can imagine in the circumstances.
Robin Lloyd, Ellesmere
