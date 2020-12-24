LETTER: So important we all do the right thing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

I would not argue that Boris Johnson has not been the best Prime Minister we have ever had, but I do think that many people are blaming him unjustifiably for the Government variations to our freedom in relation to the Covid-19 virus.

Boris is not a scientist, he is – because he is the Prime Minister – unfortunately charged with giving us the bad/good news when it is necessary to do so. That information is provided by scientists. Because he is not a scientist he has to accept what they say, and tell us, however unfortunate the timing. Any Prime Minister would have to do the same. Would you like his job?

Everybody is sick and tired of this virus, and particularly at this time of year, and, quite understandably everyone wants to see their loved ones. I am no different, I haven’t seen my wife for over a year (she is in a care home) but the virus does not care. I have heard people say, ‘there’s no problem, I wear a mask and wash my hands all the time’. If only it were that simple. Go into a shop of a railway station and the law of averages says that someone that is, or was there will be incubating the virus. Those little virus droplets are gaily flying around and land on your clothes, your hair, anywhere. That is why hospital staff wear disposable gowns.

In reality we have two choices: Do we want to risk spreading this disease even further by travelling around – possibly giving it to our elderly loved ones, or are we prepared to swallow our chagrin and put off our travel until it is safe to do so? Even if I was allowed to go and see my wife now, I would not do so. It would be extremely selfish. The choices we make now are literally a question of life or death.

D A Thorp, Wellington

Send us your letters for publication: