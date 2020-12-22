LETTER: Again, it is profit before people

Here is a boost to confidence for Brexiteers. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, an outspoken supporter of Brexit, one of the richest men in the UK and owner of a factory in Wales producing 4x4s, is to transfer this business to France, to a better factory with more opportunities to sell them the EU!! What a hypocrite! This man could have a new factory built in this country and not even miss the money but no, it is easier to shift to France and more profitable. So two fingers up to the workers and tell them that things will be better after we have left the EU.
He along with others like Philip Green should have their titles removed until they can show some loyalty to the workers who keep them where they are. As with a lot of things it is profit before people.
Terry Hillier, Four Crosses
