LETTER: Consider effect of fireworks on pets

Fireworks.

As a difficult year for everyone comes to a close, here at Blue Cross we understand people will be wanting to celebrate new hope for 2021 this winter. For some, that might include letting off their own fireworks in back gardens. However, we are asking people to think about our pets this New Year’s Eve and resist the temptation to set off loud fireworks, which terrify our four-legged friends.

Blue Cross has asked the questions and the British public has told us:

Most people think fireworks should be banned in the UK – except for at organised or licensed events

More than two thirds of dog or cat owners are concerned about their pet’s welfare this firework season

And worryingly, nearly half of people noticed an increase in garden fireworks on Bonfire Night and the surrounding days this year

These results have laid bare the extent of suffering so many of the nation’s pets go through for days and weeks at a time every single year. That’s why we are pleading with people to think about their own actions this New Year’s Eve and consider ditching setting off loud fireworks, which leave many pets literally shaking in fear, for other celebrations.

We are also calling of the public to spread the word and display posters in their windows or local community boards, encouraging people not to use fireworks this winter. These can be found and printed off from our website, as well as a full list of top tips and advice for all pet owners to help keep their furry friends safe and well this New Year’s Eve. Let’s make this suffering a thing of the past.

Chris Burghes, Chief Executive, Blue Cross

Send us your letters for publication: