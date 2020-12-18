LETTER: Seeking the views of young people

Stock image

At the NSPCC, it’s vital that we put children and young people first and embed their views into everything we do in our fight for every childhood, which is why we’re looking for young people to join a new group that gives them the chance to shape and influence the charity’s work and be at the heart of our decision making.

Our charity is launching the Young People’s Board for Change, and we want to recruit 15 members aged between 13 and 16. The Board members will use the platform to raise awareness of what matters most to them, take action and make change happen. They will also have a big role internally, advising staff and trustees. Over a two-year period, the young people will take part in new experiences and opportunities, meet other young people, as well as develop confidence and learn life-long new skills, such as campaigning and public speaking.

We want as many young people as possible to have the chance to apply, so we are encouraging parents, carers, teachers and other professionals across Wales to talk to children about this exciting opportunity.

Readers can find out more at nspcc.org.uk/boardforchange or via participationteam@nspcc.org.uk

The deadline for completed applications is January 11 and interviews will be held between January 18-21.

Tracey Holdsworth,

NSPCC Cymru

