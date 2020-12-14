LETTER: What’s the point in pubs opening?

Pub stock image

So, Wales is to ban the sale of alcohol in pubs and restaurants, so what would be the point in opening at all? Schools are the glaringly obvious vector of coronavirus but the government’s penny has not yet dropped and they remain open.

Could it be that the old Welsh anti-drink moralists are emerging again from their graves?

Many think that the new teetotal measures are a back door way for introducing prohibition. After a decade of alcohol laws in 1920s USA, and the rise of Al Capone and the Mafia, the measure was repealed, but the damage was done.

W F Kerswell, Picklescott

