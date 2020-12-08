LETTER: Best wishes to new manager of club

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

I am sorry Shrewsbury Town sacked Sam Ricketts, I know that results have been below par of late but the sacking of a manager seems to be the norm when things are not as the club or supporters expect. Just because the premiership, which is drowning in money because of the extortionate cost of players and their wages, chose to dump managers on a whim, it doesn’t make sense for clubs in the lower division to copy this foolish example.

Liverpool has always been my club of choice for more than 50 odd years, but that does not mean that I can’t follow the team in my home town. When I was younger my grandfather, Phillip Eddies, was the chairman of a county league team, Whixall Rovers, which is where my love of football originated, and I expect most people, as well as being a supporter of their own home town, also claim to be a fan of one of the sides in the higher English division.

Sadly my grandfather, and Whixall Rovers, are now just a memory from the past, but although I may not be a regular attendant of Shrewsbury Town I always listen to the radio coverage and switch on the TV to confirm the results.

Shrewsbury Town may be having a rough start to the season, but I wish new manager Steve Cotterill much success.

Martin Eddies, Shrewsbury

