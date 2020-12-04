LETTER: Bring green to the heart of our town

If Shropshire Council demolish the Riverside shopping area in Shrewsbury - what will take its place? A large parking area, cinema, restaurants and shops?
Why not something completely different.
To embrace the Green Revolution and Eden Project founded by Sir Tim Smit at Bodelva, Cornwall; under domes, a hot house of trees, plants, walkways of a Green future, attracting visitors to view this organic world with exotic plants and vegetation from all over the world.
We are a horticultural, farming based county, so bring the Green answer into the heart of the town.
John R Brown, Shrewsbury
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.