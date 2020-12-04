LETTER: Bring green to the heart of our town

Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre

If Shropshire Council demolish the Riverside shopping area in Shrewsbury - what will take its place? A large parking area, cinema, restaurants and shops?

Why not something completely different.

To embrace the Green Revolution and Eden Project founded by Sir Tim Smit at Bodelva, Cornwall; under domes, a hot house of trees, plants, walkways of a Green future, attracting visitors to view this organic world with exotic plants and vegetation from all over the world.

We are a horticultural, farming based county, so bring the Green answer into the heart of the town.

John R Brown, Shrewsbury

Send us your letters for publication: