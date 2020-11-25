LETTER: Boris is a wolf in sheep’s clothing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

I see there’s going to be another extension to the Brexit talks, so much for 'we’re going to walk away from the table'. If no progress is made it just shows you how much of a Brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson really is. He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It is the reason they put him in because the people like him they see him as a big cuddly child.

You’re not going to have a true Brexit. This is because a true Brexit will destroy the quality of life of your elite people and that cannot be allowed to happen.

This is why every political party has based their policies on the same system of economic growth. This is so, it doesn’t matter which political party the people vote in, the quality of life of the elite is never threatened, but that’s what Brexit will do, threaten their quality of life. That’s why on the 24 June 2016, the day after the referendum and the Brexiteers had won, I wrote and said if you get your Brexit it will be in voice only.

It’s not because I have a crystal ball, it is because I can face reality. It’s a pity more like me didn’t exist, if they did we wouldn’t be in this mess we are in.

With increasing poverty, crime, destruction of our natural environment, congestion on our roads and in our country, the problems just keep increasing because the people you are voting to govern are not fit to govern a country.

Gary Stephenson, Wednesfield

