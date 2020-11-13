LETTER: Surely some second thoughts?

File photo dated 28/01/19 of an Union Jack and European Union flags flown outside the Houses of Parliament

Surely Brexiteers ought to have second thoughts in the light of the no-deal Brexit despite the assurances given by Boris Johnson and his ilk (as quoted in the anonymous letter of October 30) that everything would turn out alright.

Surely too, the little credibility of the leaking proponent of Brexit, Nigel Farage, has totally disappeared by his support of Donald Trump’s election campaign where he describes him as “the most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life”.

But perhaps this is a euphemism for “the man who has the most bare-faced cheek to persist in being economical with the truth” (which is, of course, another euphemism).

Douglas Parish, Rowley Regis

