LETTER: Government has made a mistake

People at the gym.

I believe that the government made a mistake in closing all gyms and leisure centres in the latest of these series of 'lockdowns'.

The reason I believe this is twofold.

Firstly, I believe it was born out of ignorance of the service, gyms and leisure centres, provide to the community.

Secondly, the damage, both mentally and physically, that will result to very many, so called, 'vulnerable people', as a direct result of this misguided decision.

The centre I attend at Wednesfield, couldn't possibly be any more Covid aware, adhering to and exceeding, all current regulations.

Most of us who go regularly make no pretence to athleticism, just a collective desire to keep reasonably fit and healthy in a safe, friendly, professional and social environment.

I fervently hope that the government can be persuaded to see sense and change its mind regarding the blanket closure of leisure centres, and instead, treat each facility on its individual merit.

John Davenport, Wednesfield

