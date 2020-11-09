LETTER: Animals need help more than ever

Generic stock photo of a pet dog.

It’s been just six months since the One Voice for Animals UK Appeal was set up to support wildlife and domestic animal rescue centres and sanctuaries struggling due to the Covid crisis.

In that time the appeal’s volunteers have provided a much-need boost to both the coffers and the spirits, of small rescues. And the successes won’t stop there, with the appeal adding to its initiatives just as winter and another national lockdown start, when our animals need more help than before.

We are encouraging the public to do three things to help:

1. Ask your councillors and MPs to do more for animal rescues.

2. Use our directory helpanimals.co.uk to find rescues to help near you. It doesn't have to be money, it could be newspapers to line cages, or practical help you can give for free. Even running their Facebook pages to help them take advantage of our initiatives - rescues are often a lone person with a full-time job and simply don't have time to ask for help.

3. Shop for some of your Christmas presents on our buy and sell group, or the Christmas auction. Running from 29 November - 5 December, we have Pandora charms and other jewellery, exclusive artworks, vouchers and experiences, and lots of animal-themed goodies.

Alison Wainwright, on behalf of One Voice for Animals UK

